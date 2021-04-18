Saturday, April 18, 2021 – Blogger Abraham Mutai has posted a video showing how farmers in Githunguri are suffering due to bad roads despite voting overwhelmingly for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Most of the roads in Githunguri are inaccessible, especially when it rains.

It’s sad to imagine that these farmers voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta twice so as to send Raila to Bondo but even after their tribesman got into power, they are still suffering like millions of other Kenyans.

Check out the video and vote wisely in 2022.

