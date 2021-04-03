Saturday, 03 April 2021 – While most Kenyans are living from hand to mouth due to the adverse effects of coronavirus, Kabogo’s son, Alvin, and his fellow rich kids are not feeling the pinch.

Alvin or Kabogo JNR, as he is commonly known, is famous on social media where he displays a lavish lifestyle that always leaves Kenyans stunned.

He enjoys all the finer things in life, thanks to his father’s massive wealth.

The happy-go-lucky rich kid has posted a video living life on the fast lane in Lamu with his close friends.

They were moving around Shela Island enjoying the cool breeze while sipping expensive drinks whose price can pay your house rent for several months.

Check out the video.

