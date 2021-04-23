Friday, April 23, 2021 – Saudi Arabian-based Kenyan economist, Mohamed Welihye, has praised Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, for the brilliant job he did for Kenyans when he was working in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Before joining politics in 2007, Kuria was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wamad Information Services, a company that offered consultancy services to some major companies in Saudi Arabia.

Before being CEO of Wamad, Kuria worked as a manager of business process re-engineering at Al Rajhi Bank in Riyadh.

According to Welihye, when Kuria formed Wamad, he helped many Kenyans secure corporate jobs in Saudi Arabia including Michael Waigwa who is currently the Vice President of the second-biggest bank in Saudi Arabia.

“Finally, I salute my good friend @HonMoses Kuria.

“To many, Moses is something else – a crazy politician.

“But here in the Kingdom, Moses is legendary.

“He started a consulting company & brought many Kenyans here.

“Some of these Kenyans are now bank VPs & other senior managers. Kudos,” Welihye wrote on his Twitter page.

Welihye made the comment after protesting over how the Kenyan Government has neglected Kenyans who are working in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries especially in the field of passport processing and renewal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST