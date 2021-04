Sunday, April 18, 2021 – Last year, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu launched an artificial beach located in Kalundu Eco Park in Kitui Town.

The hyped man-made beach was described as the first of its kind in the country.

However, less than 5 months after Ngilu launched the man-made beach, it’s in a total mess.

Ngilu hoped the beach will attract tourists but she ended up wasting taxpayer’s money.

See the current state of the man-made beach.

