Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – The Cabinet has reacted to yesterday’s High Court ruling by Judge Antony Mrima, which declared that nine CSs and all CASs were in office illegally.

Speaking during an interview, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, who also doubles up as CS without portfolio, said that the Cabinet was intact and was assessing the ruling.

“I can assure you that there is no panic in the Cabinet and that there is no effect of this particular ruling until after May 29.”

“If at all we are in disagreement with it, which I think we are, there is an appellate process and I believe the President adhered to the law,” stated Tuju.

On the CAS, Tuju said the president consulted widely before creating the positions and appointing people to fill them.

“He (Uhuru) consulted the Public Service Commission (PSC) before creating the CAS roles as dictated by the Constitution.”

“This does not mean that we do not respect the court.”

“Courts are free to make judgements and we have the opportunities to appeal,” Tutu played coy with the directive.

Tutu, one of the affected, along CSs Fred Matiang’i (Interior), James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) added that the Attorney General would respond to the ruling and clarify the Cabinet’s stand.

“If it affects me, I think the Attorney General Paul Kihara will have to enlighten me on that, I have not looked into it,” Tuju added.

In his ruling, Judge Mrima stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta did not adhere to the law when creating the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) jobs and that the nine CSs were not vetted when the President’s second term commenced.

