Sunday, April 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to be fuming after Deputy President William Ruto met ODM Deputy Party leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, in a hotel in Narok, on Thursday.

Oparanya, who is a close ally of ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, was reportedly sent by his boss to sell Ruto an idea of forming a formidable coalition ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Uhuru was said to be angry because Raila Odinga did not inform him about the development

According to Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, who is a close ally of the Head of State, Uhuru was shocked to learn about the Narok meeting yet Raila was in the handshake with him

“Mr. Oparanya tells us it was just a normal meeting. Elsewhere he says Mr. Odinga was aware of his presence. We will wait to hear directly from Mr. Odinga,” Murathe told journalists on Sunday.

The meeting is said to have raised concerns in Uhuru’s camp, with his advisers fearing that they will have to start new political strategies if they lose Mr. Odinga and Dr. Ruto at the same time.

Following this development, political analysts say Mr. Odinga intends to prove that he is still a visionary politician and will not fail to make alternative decisions if he is betrayed.

