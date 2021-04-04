Sunday, April 4, 2021 – The One Kenya Alliance leaders held a consultative meeting on Saturday in Karen where they deliberated on Building Bridges Initiative and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

The leaders were led by Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

The One Kenya Alliance is a force to reckon with in 2022 since Kalonzo and Mudavadi command strong support across the country.

However, the sitting arrangement of the meeting indicated that it was meant for five leaders and it has emerged that President Kenyatta was invited for the meeting but failed to turn up.

Sources who were privy to the meeting said the leaders were infuriated and angry with Uhuru with Wetangula saying the Son of Jomo is not a person to be trusted at all

