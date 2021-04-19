Monday, April 19, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has made startling allegations about Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Murathe claimed that Ruto was heard disparaging Uhuru as a drunkard at the height of the 2017 re-election campaign.

Murathe claimed that the speech, allegedly made in Kalenjin language, was relayed to Uhuru by the intelligence agents and may have contributed to Uhuru’s decision to cut the DP’s powers in his second term.

“There is a day Ruto spoke in his native language and told his supporters to vote for Uhuru because as he drinks, I will be running the government,” Murathe claimed.

“It was during the funeral of the late Mark Too.”

“The government always has a way of knowing some of these things.”

“I suspect that was one of the reasons Uhuru decided to sideline Ruto was this statement,” the Jubilee vice chair added.

Murathe also accused the DP of insulting the president with the recent claim that the Jubilee Party was run by people who are “hardly sober”.

“He should stop hiding behind us (officials).”

“He is the deputy party leader and above him is the party leader, there are a number of officials who are above me so when he insults people like Murathe, how can a vice-chairman be calling the shots, those indults are directed at someone else,” the Jubilee Vice Chairman stated.

