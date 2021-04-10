Saturday, April 10, 2021 – The World is currently united in mourning the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg, who passed away on Friday age 99.

The Duke, who has been her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s husband for over 70 years, died at Windsor Castle according to an announcement made by Buckingham Palace.

With the passing of Prince Phillip, media houses across the world are outdoing each other in whitewashing him, lest they offend the British Monarchy.

However, The Kenyan DAILY POST has chosen to remember the Prince on how he viewed Africans.

Once in 1965, he was being shown some Ethiopian art while on a tour there.

‘It looks like the kind of thing my daughter would bring back from her school art lessons” He muttered.

Ironical, coming from a person whose country’s museums houses thousands of artifacts looted from Africa. Which includes Benin bronzes, Congo carvings and Ethiopian religious art.

In 1984, he visited Kenya and at some point, a young woman presented him with a small gift.

” You are a woman, aren’t you?” He asked her.

To him, Africans are genderless creatures, no different from say, trees.

Finally, during his visit to Nigeria in 2003, the President came to his meeting clad in flowing traditional robes.

” You look like you are ready for bed!”

He exclaimed. To the Prince, an African President is an object of derision, several decades after the sunset on Pax Britannia.

Having been brought up early 20th Century, Prince Phillip jealously hangs on to the idea of the British Empire- and hence his condescending views of Africans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST