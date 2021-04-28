Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Senate Minority Leader, James Orengo, has cried foul over how members of the deep state have started mistreating him after he expressed his reservations over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Addressing the House on Wednesday, Orengo, who is the Siaya County Senator, claimed that the deep state members are working tirelessly for the BBI debate in the Senate to end in tears.

“Mr. Speaker, I am worried about the current BBI debate. How can we debate about a document we haven’t seen?

“Yesterday when I wanted to have a hard copy of the same report, I was denied by the Secretariat.

“I was told that I cannot be given the hard copy because it hasn’t been stamped. What is going on?” Orengo, who is a close ally of opposition Chief Raila Odinga stated.

The Senator requested the sitting to be adjourned to 2 pm to give room for the provisions of the hardcopy.

“From my viewpoint, I request this sitting to be adjourned until 2 pm so that by that time we shall have the hardcopy of the report,” Orengo stated.

The Senate headed by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka led the house in postponing the sitting to 2 pm.

There were rumours on Wednesday that the deep state and state agents were circulating the wrong document at the Senate to stop senators from debating the BBI bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST