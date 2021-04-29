Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, has appeared before the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee, to set the record straight on his role in the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scandal, where he has been linked to the Sh4 billion deal by the Kilig Limited.

According to PIC, Murathe was summoned to answer how he was involved in the scandal that has tainted the name of KEMSA and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Murathe defended himself saying that he is not aware of that Sh4 billion scandal with which he is being linked, and did not participate in any deal with KEMSA.

He further stated that his role was just to guarantee some money to Kilig Limited and he didn’t even know the kind of business that the company was going to do.

The powerful wheeler-dealer continued by saying that he doesn’t even know why he was summoned to appear before the Committee since the company which he is accused with is owned by someone who is close to Deputy President William Ruto.

“Why am I even here? I was only a guarantor to that company (Kilig Limited), I’m not even aware of what type of business which that company was going to do.

“In fact, the company is associated with a close friend of William Ruto. “Those are the people who should answer you these questions, not me, “Murathe bragged before the committee.

