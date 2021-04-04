Sunday, April 4, 2021 – Britain has responded to Kenya’s move to ban its travelers from Kenya.

In what looked like a softened stand after Nairobi’s statement, the British Government, through its Kenyan embassy announced, on Saturday, that it will continue to “factually” update its travel advice for those traveling to Kenya.

“We will be factually updating our Travel Advice for those traveling to Kenya, in light of the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this evening,” its statement said.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that travelers aboard flights from the UK will be subjected to a 14-day mandatory quarantine at their own costs as from April 9.

This was in retaliation to Britain’s banning of Kenyans from traveling to the UK due to the deadly Covid-19 variant discovered in the country.

