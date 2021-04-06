Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – A video of a flooded hospital in Kiambu County has caused an uproar on social media and exposed the sorry state of public health centers in the Country.

In the video, a patient is seen lying in bed fighting for his life as flood water that was leaking from the roof continues flowing in the ward.

It’s sickening to see an innocent Citizen being subjected to such inhuman conditions.

The video comes at a time when Kenyans are up in arms against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s thirst for loans since most of the money that he borrows ends up being looted instead of improving the health care system.

See the video.

