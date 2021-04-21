Omeriye Ltd that manages Light Academy and Light International School has the below vacant position.
Position: Secretary to be based in Nairobi.
Qualifications and key skills required
A minimum of Degree/Diploma in Business Management or related course.
Three years’ experience working in a school.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
High level of personal organisation and personal resilience.
Proven IT competence.
Good record-keeping and filing skills.
Able to work both independently and as part of a team
Pleasant and courteous
If you are qualified and interested, kindly submit your application letter, updated CV and academic testimonials to hr@lis.sc.ke by 24th April 2021 with the email subject “SECRETARY”.