Omeriye Ltd that manages Light Academy and Light International School has the below vacant position.

Position: Secretary to be based in Nairobi.

Qualifications and key skills required

A minimum of Degree/Diploma in Business Management or related course.

Three years’ experience working in a school.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

High level of personal organisation and personal resilience.

Proven IT competence.

Good record-keeping and filing skills.

Able to work both independently and as part of a team

Pleasant and courteous

If you are qualified and interested, kindly submit your application letter, updated CV and academic testimonials to hr@lis.sc.ke by 24th April 2021 with the email subject “SECRETARY”.