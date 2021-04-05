Minimum qualifications
- Diploma or Higher Diploma in secretarial (KNEC) or its equivalent from a recognized institution
- Degree Certificate in secretarial studies and Short courses will be an added
- Minimum 5 years’
- Proven work experience as a secretary or administrative
- High degree of multitasking and time management
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Proficiency in MS Office
- Familiarity with office organization and optimization
- Computer applications
- Strong management, negotiation skills, interpersonal skills, communication skills, and ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines and ICT
Responsibilities
- Maintaining high standards of cleanliness and orderly working environment
- Maintain privacy and confidentiality when dealing with confidential documents
- Answer and manage incoming calls to facilitate service delivery
- Receive and interact with visitors and other staff to facilitate service delivery
- Handle incoming and outgoing mails, reports and other documents
- Prepare and edit correspondence, communications, presentations and other documents
- Filing and maintenance of office correspondence and other documents
- Any other duty assigned by the Principal
How to Apply
In compliance to article six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, the applicants should provide:
- Valid certificate of good conduct
- Valid Tax compliance certificate
- HELB Clearance Certificate
- Clearance Certificate from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)
- Clearance Certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).
Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting
Applicants should submit five (5) hard copies of their applications which should clearly be marked ‚Application for the
Applications must be submitted on or before Monday, 19TH APRIL, 2021
Applications should be addressed to the:
THE PRINCIPAL
KEROKA TECHNICAL TRAINING INSTITUTE,
P.O.BOX 440-40202 KEROKA
Email: technicalkeroka @yahoo.com
Note: The Institution is an equal opportunity employer.Women, the marginalized and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.
FOR FURTHER DETAILS VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.kerokatechnical.ac.ke