Minimum qualifications

Diploma or Higher Diploma in secretarial (KNEC) or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Degree Certificate in secretarial studies and Short courses will be an added

Minimum 5 years’

Proven work experience as a secretary or administrative

High degree of multitasking and time management

Excellent written and verbal communication

Proficiency in MS Office

Familiarity with office organization and optimization

Computer applications

Strong management, negotiation skills, interpersonal skills, communication skills, and ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines and ICT

Responsibilities

Maintaining high standards of cleanliness and orderly working environment

Maintain privacy and confidentiality when dealing with confidential documents

Answer and manage incoming calls to facilitate service delivery

Receive and interact with visitors and other staff to facilitate service delivery

Handle incoming and outgoing mails, reports and other documents

Prepare and edit correspondence, communications, presentations and other documents

Filing and maintenance of office correspondence and other documents

Any other duty assigned by the Principal

How to Apply

In compliance to article six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, the applicants should provide:

Valid certificate of good conduct

Valid Tax compliance certificate

HELB Clearance Certificate

Clearance Certificate from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Clearance Certificate from a recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting

Applicants should submit five (5) hard copies of their applications which should clearly be marked ‚Application for the

Applications must be submitted on or before Monday, 19TH APRIL, 2021

Applications should be addressed to the:

THE PRINCIPAL

KEROKA TECHNICAL TRAINING INSTITUTE,

P.O.BOX 440-40202 KEROKA

Email: technicalkeroka @yahoo.com

Note: The Institution is an equal opportunity employer.Women, the marginalized and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.

FOR FURTHER DETAILS VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.kerokatechnical.ac.ke

