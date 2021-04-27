Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – School reopening now hangs in the balance due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Speaking during an interview, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and his Education counterpart, Prof. George Magoha, issued conditions that would compel them to postpone the reopening of schools scheduled for Monday, May 10.

They stated that they were analysing the Covid-19 positivity rate and the trajectory of daily recorded cases.

The Health Ministry is also tracking the double mutant variant in India.

The CS added that they would make an informed decision on whether to reopen schools or not after they are assured of the safety of parents and students.

Kagwe acknowledged that some students also reside in the diseased zone.

The counties, Nakuru, Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado are under an inter-county lockdown and cessation of movement imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The measures set to curb the spread of Covid-19 are expected to expire on May 29, 19 days after schools reopen.

“If the positivity rate rises and parents and students are put at risk, then we will be forced to postpone (reopening).”

“There is no way we are going to risk the lives of our children at one time.”

“Reopening of schools is particularly of concern and we are going to keep an eye on developments.”

“In the meeting we had, we were briefed well by CS Magoha. We are confident that they (Ministry of Education) are taking sufficient steps at the moment and facing the pandemic in a better manner,” Kagwe lauded Magoha.

Kagwe went on to assure parents that they were fighting the crisis in schools and that the vaccination of teachers would prevent the spread of the virus in the institutions.

Kenya needs to report a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower lasting two weeks before lowering measures and announcing the end of the second wave.

