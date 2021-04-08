Mary’s Meals is a global movement supported by people from all walks of life and we are focused on one goal – that every child receives a nutritious daily meal in a place of education.

We continue to change the lives of over 1.8 million children who today will receive Mary’s Meals.

We offer more than just a job; we offer the opportunity to support our global movement in a dynamic and inclusive environment with a real focus on personal development.

Mary’s Meals Kenya (MMK) operates a Primary School Feeding and Early Childhood Development programme in Kenya.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the following posts:

School Feeding Officers

4 Posts

Turkana County

We are delighted to be recruiting for talented School Feeding Officers to join our team in Lodwar, Turkana county.

Reporting to the School Feeding Manager, the School Feeding Officer (SFO) will play a key role in the day-to-day running of the School Feeding Programme in ensuring that school-based activities are being carried out effectively and in accordance with Mary’s Meals School Feeding Programme, Delivery Model and that the surrounding communities participate to acceptable standards.

The SFO will also playa link role between the school, community and Mary’s Meals Kenya.

This includes interfacing with community-based government curriculum support officers while continuously building and sustaining participatory community, stakeholder engagement as well as programme data management and capacity building to all volunteers, teachers,School Feeding Committees and the communities in which Mary’s Meals operates in.

Key areas of responsibility include:

MEL Database management

Adherence to the Enrolment Data Collection, Verification and Management in accordance to MMK programme.

Take full responsibility on all matters of primary data quality .

Adequately and proactively analyse all data, highlight, and escalate all data quality issues to the School Feeding Manager while following all cases to completion.

Actively train teachers/volunteers on appropriate data collection methods including completeness, accuracy, and ownership.

Continuous dialogue with School Feeding Committees and entire communities on progress of school, presenting analysis and brainstorm on improvement measures including back to school campaigns.

Stock Tracker management

Timely and appropriate escalation of concerns with feeding rate data.

Proper review and validation of highest attendance reports and attendance registers

Actively review protocols on feeding rate, complete with categories of reasons for nonfeeding.

Monitor and strengthen adherence to cooking guidance protocols.

Train teachers, volunteers on Mary’s Meals cooking guidance and file protocols in every school .

Ensure big books are up to date and stock reconciliations well documented.

Adherence to reporting timelines and reporting thresholds.

Proper filing of all school-based stock management reports

Routine Monitoring, Checklist Administration and Reporting

Ensure all school visits and the actions taken are consistently logged in the school activity log and all actions that require follow up are effectively reported, addressed, and/or appropriately escalated.

Support schools to deliver the feeding programme safely and hygienically including access to clean and safe water for cooking.

Develop and submit weekly, monthly and situation reports including case studies.

Identify and deal with emerging issues in the school feeding and efficiently reporting the same to management.

Facilitate the delivery of school feeding programme supplies and equipment to supported schools and ensure maintenance and care of assets donated to these schools.

Support schools to organise community participation activities through meetings with Parent Teacher Associations and School Board of Managements with School Feeding Sub-Committee.

Community Engagement and Partnership Management

Supporting schools to establish and implement initiatives that will support sustainability of the programme.

Providing training to relevant stakeholders for the effective implementation of the feeding programme.

Carrying out field assignments and other related assignments as assigned by management from time to time.

Actively promote child rights and the safety of children and report any cases for concern regarding child protection.

Linking with other departments to ensure smooth flow of information for effective implementation of the programme.

Any other tasks reasonably requested for the implementation, management, and development of the school feeding programme.

Data Storage and Asset Management

Responsibility for the organization and correct storage of data and information relating to the school feeding programme.

Ensuring that organization assets and equipment are taken care of.

Any other duty that may be delegated by SFM

What are we looking for?

We are looking for candidates who will embody Mary’s Meals values in:

Having confidence in the innate goodness of people

Respecting the dignity of every human being and family life

Good stewardship of resources entrusted to us

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience

Essential

A Diploma in Community development / Social work, Education, Programme Management, Sociology or related social science.

Excellent communication skills

Fluency in spoken and written English

Familiarity with Microsoft Word and Excel.

A valid motorbike riding license.

At least 2 years’ experience in community development or related field preferably with an international NGO/ASAL.

Strong organization skills

Desirable

Ability to communicate in Turkana language.

Experience of working in a charity or not for profit organisation.

Experience of training and coaching others.

How to Apply

Applications stating expected salary and CV (including contacts for three professional referees) should be e-mailed to jobs.kenya@marysmeals.org indicating the position title and applicant’s name in the subject line. All attached files should be saved under the applicant’s name.

Deadline for receipt of applications is Monday, 19th April 2021at 16:30 hours.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted via official Mary’s Meals email address by latest 26th April 2021.

Mary’s Meals never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process.

We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.