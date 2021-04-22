Thursday, 22 April 2021 – A scary scene was witnessed at the Changamwe roundabout in Mombasa after two gunmen laid an ambush on a private car and sprayed it with bullets.

According to a popular Twitter user, two peopled died on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries.

The car reportedly had 5 occupants and only one person escaped unhurt.

“Two people killed in cold blood as gunmen spray more than 20 bullets at their vehicle at the Changamwe roundabout.

2 killed, 2 injured, I escaped unhurt, ” read the update from the Twitter user.

It’s not clear the motive behind the brutal attack but if the photos shared on Twitter are anything to go by, the gunmen seem to have been on an assassination mission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST