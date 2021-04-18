Sunday, April 18, 2021 – A mother and her sick baby were among hundreds of motorists who were stuck along Thika Road on Saturday night after cops barricaded the busy highway, citing orders from above.

The woman was taking her sick baby to the hospital in the company of her husband when they were caught up in the huge traffic jam that almost extended from Mountain Mall to Muthaiga.

In a video shared online, the woman’s husband is heard ranting that they were stuck in the traffic jam for 2 hours while rushing their sick baby to the hospital.

The visibly worried woman was too weak to speak.

She was just cuddling her ailing baby, hoping for the best.

Check out the video.

