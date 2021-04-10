Saturday, 10 April 2021 – Renowned NTV reporter, Seth Olale, is mourning following the untimely death of his three-year-old son called Myle.

Seth’s son died at Kenyatta National Hospital yesterday while receiving treatment although he didn’t disclose what the young boy was ailing from.

He shared the sad news on his social media pages and indicated that his deceased son had a twin brother.

“We will continue to love you unconditionally. Thanks for the 3years and 4 months we shared. We shall reunite in absolute happiness one day. Bye baba…bye… We love you,” he wrote.

Here are photos of his deceased son.

