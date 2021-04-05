Monday, April 5, 2021 – Residents of Kahawa Wendani along Thika Road are still reeling in shock after a KDF soldier who was popular in the area was killed by his 27-year-old slay queen wife.

The deceased soldier identified as Dan Omollo was bitten to death by his vampire wife after a domestic dispute.

He sustained serious injuries on his chest, thumb, and shoulder.

After he collapsed, she picked a kitchen knife and stabbed him several times.

It has emerged that Dan Omollo was among the soldiers who miraculously survived the deadly El Adde attack in Somali that was carried out by Al Shabaab militants.

The attack left 147 soldiers dead but Dan, who was among the KDF soldiers deployed in Somali to fight the ragtag terror group, was lucky to escape.

Dan had so many bullet scars on his body after surviving the attack, only to lose his precious life in the hands of his vampire wife.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

