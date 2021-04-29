Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have unearthed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s scheme to fire Acting Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, after the appointment of Lady Justice Martha Koome as Chief Justice.

In a statement yesterday, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei hinted that some Members of Parliament have hatched a plan to oust Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who is now the Acting Chief Justice, from her job to achieve gender balance at the helm of the Judiciary.

“I have heard some of my colleagues in the corridors of power talk of plans to remove DCJ Philomena Mwilu.”

“I know the argument will be to oust her so that we can have gender balance in the Judiciary where we have a CJ who is a female and a DCJ who is a male.”

“Let us allow the Judiciary to be led by women.”

“Let women lead the third arm of government.”

“Some people somewhere have started behaving mischievously, and we won’t allow them to remove Mwilu because of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s previous promise of revisiting the Judiciary,” Cherargei pleaded.

However, Lawyer Wilson Alumasa argued Mwilu would retain her current position if Koome’s nomination is approved by Parliament and is subsequently appointed by Uhuru because she has not exhausted her term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST