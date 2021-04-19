Monday, April 19, 2021 – A close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto has poured cold water on the demands being made by leaders from the Mt Kenya region if the DP becomes President in 2022.

Last week, Ruto’s allies in Mt Kenya, led by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, held a night meeting and issued demands to the DP should he succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as president in 2022.

The meeting, held at Gachagua’s residence in Karen, brought together 48 legislators from 11 counties.

The MPs demanded that Ruto shares the plans he has for the region’s economic development.

Speaking about the meeting, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, said some Mt. Kenya MPs are pretending to support Ruto but they are now backstabbing him.

He said some of Ruto’s allies in Mt Kenya are playing tricks on him and urged him to quit the hustler nation and stop the theatrics.

“Mt Kenya MPs who have been pretending to be DP Ruto diehard fans are now having a closed meeting to condition our son.

“Latest news affirms that they are in dire need of prime minister and deputy prime minister positions.

“Hii Kenya ni ya kila mtu.If you want to quit the hustler nation, just leave in peace.

“We are conversant with your tricks and tactics,” Sudi wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST