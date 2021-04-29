Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has vowed to lead the anti- Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaign if Parliament scraps off the additional 70 constituencies proposed in the draft.

Kiunjuri, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, alleged that the plot to remove the constituencies by Parliament is a scheme to deny the Mt. Kenya region its fair share of constituencies.

He noted that Mt Kenya’s interest ought to be taken care of during the BBI sittings in both the Senate and National Assembly or else things will never be the same again.

“If the issue is dropped, I can assure you I will lead the No Campaign,” he stated.

Further, he stated that political leaders, whether allied to the Tangatanga or Kieleweke faction, should sit down and debate the future of Kenyans.

The BBI Bill has been a subject of contention that has seen the political divide between Jubilee and UDA camps.

Those allied to Deputy President William Ruto see the bill as insignificant at a time when the country is faced with other pertinent issues while the BBI proponents want the process to be fast-tracked.

Recently, the BBI process faced a major setback after it emerged that the majority of county assemblies passed the wrong document.

A report by the Joint Justice and Legal Affairs Committee revealed that only 13 counties received and passed the correct version of the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST