Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has offered to help Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga fix the presumed division in the party over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Some ODM legislators are opposed to the BBI proposal on the allocation of 70 new constituencies.

Kuria, who commented on his Facebook, said those who are opposed to 70 constituencies are in ‘ODM Asili’ led by Senators James Orengo, Okong’o Omogeni, and MP Otiende Amollo.

The other wing which is supporting the addition of 70 constituencies is led by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, and Suba South MP, John Mbadi.

Speaking about the division, Kuria offered to help Raila deal with the division and even urged him to contact him.

“Dear my friend Raila Odinga. It is now clear we have ODM led by Junet, Mbadi, and Opiyo Wandayi and ODM Asili led by Orengo, Otiende Amollo, and Okong’o Omogeni.

“If you need help sorting out this mess you have my number,” Kuria wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST