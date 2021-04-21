Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – One of the demands Mt. Kenya MPs gave Deputy President William Ruto is that he should give the running mate position to Kikuyu in order to protect their interest.

Already, Tanga Tanga legislators have started jostling for the position and going for each other’s jugulars.

According to sources, former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua are among the frontrunners to be Ruto’s deputy with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria also being fronted.

“Some of the front runners include former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria,” the source intimated, adding that a fierce fight is likely to erupt between Kiunjuri and Gachagua.

Though Kiunjuri was absent from the meeting held at Rigathi’s Karen residence because he is not an elected leader, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua vouched for him citing his years of experience in the government.

“Our position remains the same, Kiunjuri is our man to deputize Ruto and he has our blessings to reach out to other regions for support,” said Kinyua.

The former Agriculture CS also has the resources to finance a campaign and was at one time the wealthiest member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet before he was sacked.

On the other hand, Gachagua has given his ability to mobilise which he gained while serving in the provincial administration.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is a good crowd puller, an aggressive politician, and is popular in not just the mountain region but the whole country.

Kuria’s first test is expected to come in the form of a by-election in Juja Constituency where his candidate George Koimburi will be battling Jubilee’s Susan Waititu.

