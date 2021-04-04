Sunday, April 4, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has reiterated that she is firmly behind Deputy President William Ruto and the UDA party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“UDA is my party of choice, is just that I am still a member of Jubilee by law because we formed it,” Ngirici said.

Ngirici also stated that she will contest for the Kirinyaga Woman Representative position on the UDA party ticket during the 2022 general election.

This comes even after she had said that she is still a Jubilee Party member by law, a clear indication that she had not moved to UDA.

She expressed her confidence that the Jubilee party will support DP Ruto for the 2022 presidential ticket.

“I have confidence that Jubilee will rally behind Ruto and he will manage to defeat the other presidential candidates,” Ngirici said.

She further dismissed the One Kenya Alliance party stating that Ruto will still beat them for the presidential race.

“Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Gideon Moi were hoping that Raila Odinga would pick one of them and support them to give Deputy President William Ruto a good run.”

“I can tell you, any day, they will still lose because our vote is still intact, and Jubilee votes will be Ruto’s votes,” Ngirici said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

