Friday, April 23, 2021 – Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has been exposed after he refused to pay a man who constructed two biodigesters at his home in Nasianda.

The vocal MP was supposed to pay the man identified as John Ksh 160,000 but after he completed the work, he started engaging him in cat and mouse games.

Barasa just paid a deposit of Ksh 80,000 and refused to clear the balance.

John has been trying to chase the remaining balance for two months but his efforts have not yielded fruits.

This is what the disgruntled fundi wrote to Robert Alai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST