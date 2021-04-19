Monday, April 19, 2021 – Mt. Kenya MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto held a night meeting and issued demands to the DP should he succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as president in 2022.

The meeting, held at Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua’s residence in Karen, brought together 48 legislators from 11 counties.

The MPs demanded that Ruto shares the plans he has for the region’s economic development.

The leaders claimed that the region’s economic standing had been eroded and brought to its knees in the past five terms.

Among the economic demands fronted involved guaranteeing funds for traders, water projects, infrastructure, and agricultural growth.

“We want our region to be guaranteed minimum returns under the Ruto presidency.”

“All agricultural sectors are on their knees and we want him to tell us what he will do to resuscitate them,” Gachagua stated.

Further, the MPs demanded top political seats should the Ruto camp form the next government.

Among the positions floated include the Deputy President slot, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister slots – should the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sail through, and other strategic positions.

Gachagua noted that once the economic plan and political slots are agreed upon, then they would lead DP’s campaign from the front.

He added that the DP should publicly agree to the economic plan of reviving the region before 2022, should he want the backing of the MPs.

