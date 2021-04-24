Saturday, April 24, 2021 – Fierce Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata is in the spotlight after he refused to rubberstamp the controversial Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document which is being pushed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Yesterday, lawmakers from the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee met to approve the document that had some serious errors that will be sent to Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate, after reports emerged that the two houses received different bills.

It was further alleged that the majority of County Assemblies passed the wrong document.

Out of the 27 JLAC members, Kang’ata was the only lawmaker who declined to append his signature to verify the document.

JLAC has 19 MPs and 9 Senators including lawyers Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Kigano Muturi (Kangema MP), and James Orengo (Siaya Senator).

“As you can see, we represent the whole committee.”

“The report we are forwarding is approved by the two committees.”

“Senator Kang’ata is the only one who did not agree with the approval and decided to abstain.”

“We do not know what his feelings are at the moment.”

“All others have approved the report and the bill and we have our recommendations and observations.

The speakers will guide the debate when both houses resume.

“Therefore, those reporting that the BBI has failed should be aware that problems arise, but that does not necessarily mean that we are having any disagreements,” National Assembly JLAC Chair Kigano Muturi assured.

Senate JLAC committee Chairman, Okongo Omogeni added that they had collectively agreed on the contents of the report presented.

“I want to allay the rumours and clarify that we do not have saboteurs within the committee.”

“All of us are proponents. The errors noted in the bills were typing and not factual errors,” the Nyamira Senator explained.

“We have had an amicable but challenging task.”

“I have signed the report and so has Otiende Amollo.”

“It will be taken to the plenary and then the referendum,” ODM’s Senate Minority Leader James Orengo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST