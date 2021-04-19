Monday, April 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from Mt. Kenya seemingly do not trust him even as they support him for president come 2022.

They have even formed two committees to monitor the DP to ensure he does not dupe them when he becomes president in 2022.

Two committees were reportedly formed during a night meeting held at Rigathi Gachagua’s Karen home where they also reportedly made some wild demands to Ruto.

“We want our region to be guaranteed minimum returns under the Ruto presidency.”

“All agricultural sectors are on their knees and we want him to tell us what he will do to resuscitate them,” Gachagua stated during the meeting.

Further, the MPs demanded top political seats should the Ruto camp form the next government.

Among the positions floated include the Deputy President slot, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister slots – should the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sail through, and other strategic positions.

The first committee comprises Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, MP Gachagua, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, Alice Wahome (Kandara), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Tharaka Nithi Women representative Beatrice Nkatha and her Kirinyaga counterpart Wangui Ngirichi, Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) and Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire.

The committee fronting the economic revival plans will be chaired by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

He will be aided by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, George Kariuki (Ndia) and John Muchiri (Manyatta).

The Kenyan DAILY POST