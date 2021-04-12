Monday, April 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has sent a strong message to Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, over his recent remarks regarding his looming alliance with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Saturday, Murathe, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said if Ruto unites with Raila, the latter must be the Presidential flag bearer.

However, on Monday, Ruto, through his aide, Farouk Kibet, issued a statement and termed Murathe’s remarks as pure tribal politics.

Ruto further said his agenda of uniting Kenyans under ‘Hustler Nation’ remains on course and will not be deterred by people like Murathe.

“Tribal politics must end. No excuse on that @David_Murathe_.

“Not even intimidation will deter our commitment to unite Kenyans under Hustler Nation Movement,” Farouk wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

