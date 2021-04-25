Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Deputy President, William Ruto, surprised Ghetto Radio presenter Bonoko with foodstuffs when he hosted top artists at his Karen residence on Saturday.

According to Itumbi, Bonoko asked for support in the form of foodstuffs to share with street families in Githurai when he was presenting his show on Thursday and the Deputy President was reportedly listening to the show when driving to the gym.

Bonoko’s prayers were answered when Ruto donated a lorry full of maize flour to MaSufferers Foundation – a non-governmental organization that the Ghetto Radio presenter runs.

