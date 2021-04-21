Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Ugandan fugitive, David Matsanga, has launched a scathing attack on Deputy President William Ruto and his camp, saying the DP might lose the presidency come 2022 because of his decisions.

Speaking yesterday, Matsanga warned Ruto never to appoint either former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri or Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate in 2022.

This is following reports that a rift had emerged within Tanga Tanga between the members of parliament from Mount Kenya.

It is alleged that while there’s a camp that is loyal to Gachagua and wants to see him cleared as DP Ruto’s running mate for the 2022 polls, there’s another one that favours Kiunjuri and would much rather see him as Ruto’s deputy.

But according to Matsanga, Ruto would be committing political suicide if he chooses either of the two as running mate in the 2022 polls.

He noted that Gachagua and Kiunjuri are a big liability and will halt Ruto’s State House aspirations because they don’t care about him and are just with him because of his money.

Ruto was better advised to, first of all, decide whether he would leave the government or not.

Matsanga said he personally knows two MPs who are presently bankrupt and are always chasing after the DP to get some financial benefits from him.

Besides, Matsanga dismissed Gachagua and Kiunjuri as nonstarters, saying that while one can’t even construct a decent English sentence, the other one can’t speak English.

The Kenyan DAILY POST