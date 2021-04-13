Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is cognizant of the fact that the 2022 political contest will not be a walk in the park for him or his competitors given the changing political landscape in the country.

In his message to Muslims as they marked the holy month of Ramadhan, Ruto called on Kenyans to pray for him and other political leaders as the country prepares for a major political showdown next year.

He urged Kenyans from other denominations to join the Islam community in praying for the nation.

The DP called for togetherness and unity among Kenyans at all times.

“Let’s continue keeping the peace and unity because we are all one.”

“Pray for all leaders irrespective of their political persuasions.”

“Pray for us so that we can fulfil God’s will in our country,” he said.

The DP recognized the necessity of the Muslims’ fasting period, adding it is a strong pillar in the religion.

It is stated in the Quran that Allah says “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may develop God-consciousness,” said Ruto.

At the same time, Ruto took the chance to urge Kenyans to adhere to the protocols sanctioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

