Monday, April 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has assigned Kenyan musician Nadia Mukami to lead a creatives committee meant to pick an individual to join his advisory team.

During his meeting with musicians on Saturday, Ruto disclosed that he had a plan to include creative artists in entertainment into his advisory team.

Mukami was selected to lead a creative working group tasked with identifying the individual to represent the team at the high table.

According to Mukami’s manager, Lydia Nyakera, the singer was poised to do a good job based on her background in finance.

“Currently, as you know the meeting happened yesterday, a lot is yet to be discussed.

“Once something is concrete, we will be able to share.”

“Of course she is going to do it well as you know she is a very smart woman, and she has a background in finance.

“That meeting will bear good things for the creatives,” stated Nyakera.

When asked whether Mukami would consider occupying the advisory position, and represent the creatives, Nyakera declined to comment.

Nadia holds a degree in BBA Finance from Maseno University where she also nurtured her musical career.

Mukami’s role was revealed during Ruto’s meeting with creatives among them Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones.

At the meeting, held at the DP’s residence in Karen, the artists raised issues affecting them and offered to participate in flattening the curve.

The Kenyan DAILY POST