Friday, April 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has told those trying to push him out of government that they are doing zero work because that is not going to happen.

In an interview with Linus Kaikai yesterday, Ruto said no one can fire him from the government, not even President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to him, he was elected alongside the president and not nominated as deputy president, and that only Kenyans can decide his fate, not one or two individuals.

“There are people who believe they can push me to resign but I want to remind them that I was elected together with Uhuru and no one can push me out of my government.”

“I am not going to give them the opportunity to celebrate their effort to push me out of government,” he affirmed.

This explains why the DP has been doing what he does, including going against Uhuru’s direct orders, because he knows the president cannot do anything to him as he has the law on his side.

The Kenyan DAILY POST