Friday, April 16, 2021 – Barely a week after the late Kipyegon Kenei’s father, John Chesang, vowed to revive the murder case of his son who worked in the deputy president’s office, William Ruto is now reading mischief.

The DP is alleging that Kenei’s family is under duress and coercion by political cabals with undisclosed motives.

He reiterated that Kenei was a dedicated young man who worked in his office and an impression was created that some of the DP’s employees had a hand in his murder.

“When the murder was reported, we saw how the DCI paraded CCTV footage (alleged to be evidence).”

“I told the IG (Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai) and his office that they must get to the bottom of the case, whether it was murder or assassination.”

“People are trying to sell theories to the family for political reasons.”

“I want to tell the family that I, like them and all other Kenyans, want the case solved.”

“I also believe in justice and fairness and that no life should be lost in the same manner as Kenai’s,” stated the DP during an interview.

Kenai’s father, John Chesang, had on April 11 claimed that Ruto had abandoned the family despite making several promises and assurances.

He argued that Ruto had selfish interests in the case and kept blaming the DCI, alleged that he (Ruto) was the assassin’s target but Kenei ended up being the sacrificial lamb and was opposed to the DCI and US-based Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) leading the case.

