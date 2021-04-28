Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has engaged another gear that will destroy his opponents in Rift Valley, especially Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, completely.

According to sources, Ruto is now trying to win over senior figures in the Rift Valley to cement his place in his political backyard.

The DP is seeking to woo to his camp tycoons, political strategists, and opinion shapers who held sway during former President Daniel Arap Moi’s rule.

He is seeking to dismantle senior Moi’s political empire to ensure it doesn’t benefit his son, Gideon, who is also eyeing the presidency.

Insiders say the DP and his lieutenants made their intentions known when he met Mzee Moi’s long-time press secretary Lee Njiru late last year.

They say Ruto discussed how Mr. Njiru would help the DP approach Moi’s former advisors.

“We want to ensure the DP has no strong competitor in Kalenjin land and that’s why we’re targeting those who were powerful in Mzee Moi’s regime.”

“Gideon Moi will only remain with Tiaty MP William Kamket and KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat,” a Rift Valley MP privy to the plans said.

Some influential personalities on the Ruto radar include Joshua Kulei (the former President’s personal secretary), Franklin Bett, Benjamin Sogomo (a former permanent secretary), Henry Kosgey, and Silas Yego, who was Mzee Moi’s pastor and spiritual leader.

“We want to ensure that the region rallies behind Ruto to a man,” said Soy MP Caleb Kositany.

Similarly, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Aldai counterpart Cornelius Serem said the former leaders had no option but to join the Ruto’s camp because of his popularity in the region.

