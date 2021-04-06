Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man under siege after the International Criminal Court (ICC) discovered new evidence against him.

The DP may be forced to go back to The Hague as the ICC is set to revive his crimes against humanity case following the discovery of the new evidence.

The evidence was discovered on his lawyer Paul Gicheru’s phone.

According to the evidence, Gicheru’s phone was used to call and intimidate witnesses to recant their testimonies during Ruto’s trial.

These new details from Gicheru’s phone are the last nail in Ruto’s coffin as it will be now obvious that he and Gicheru interfered with the witnesses who were supposed to be neutral during the case.

Apart from Uhuru Kenyatta, Joshua Arap Sang, Francis Muthaura, Maj Gen Mohammed Hussein Ali, and Henry Kosgei, William Ruto was taken to ICC by the Government of then President Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for allegedly organizing 2007 post-poll violence.

Ruto’s fate now rests with his former lawyer, Karim Khan, who is now the ICC prosecutor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

