Friday, April 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may be looking for a way out of his troubled political marriage with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This became evident yesterday during a secret night meeting with ODM Deputy Party Leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The meeting which took place at the Olare Motorogi Conservancy in Narok saw the DP desperately begging to form an alliance with ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

According to Governor Oparanya, Ruto, who was accompanied by former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and his former Sports counterpart Rashid Echesa, wanted them to form an alliance, predicting that both United Democratic Party (UDA) and ODM could work together in the future.

“It was a chance meeting.”

“Being a politician, the DP asked if we can work together and I told him that such a decision had to be made by the party,” Oparanya stated.

On his part, Echesa alleged that members of the UDA party were holding a meeting when they were joined by Oparanya.

After a bitter fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto has been desperately looking for a partner that will make his dreams to become president come true, and who better than the enigma himself, Raila Odinga.

Earlier on during an interview, Ruto praised Raila, saying the former PM was the only man he can team up with ahead of the 2022 General Election.

