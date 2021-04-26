Monday, April 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is burning the midnight oil trying to come up with the best campaign strategy to woo Kenyan voters ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

On Sunday evening, the indefatigable second in command held a virtual meeting with thousands of Kenyans living in the diaspora where he begged them to support his presidential bid in 2022.

Conveying his message in the form of a tweet, Ruto said he recognized the immense contribution those living abroad had done to their motherland— Kenya.

The DP also said he had solid plans to make Kenya a fairer and better place to live in for everyone, saying the platform will be opened to everyone including those in the diaspora.

He said he discussed a number of things, including politics to issues and policies and programs which touched everyone.

“Held a virtual conversation with Kenyans in the Diaspora drawn from across the world; undertook to advance the deliberation to configure our politics to issues, policies, and programmes,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST