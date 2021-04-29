Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may be going back to the International Criminal Court (ICC), going by what renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has stated.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Mutahi claimed that lawyer Paul Gicheru surrendered to The Hague-based court to fix Deputy President William Ruto.

Gicheru presented himself to ICC in November 2020 following a warrant of arrest issued against him by the international court in 2015 for allegedly interfering with witnesses.

Ngunyi alleged that Gicheru had a mission to revive Ruto’s ICC case, which had been terminated in 2016 due to lack of substantial evidence.

He said the case will soon be revived and the DP will be going to The Hague to face the demons of committing crimes against humanity during the 2007-08 post-election violence.

“Last year, an alleged associate of Ruto surrendered to ICC.

“His claim: he had tampered with witnesses in the Ruto case.

“Pierre Bemba did the same in DRC. After his case was dismissed, it was revived.

“Gicheru went to The Hague to fix Ruto. Hague express is loading,” Ngunyi wrote.

