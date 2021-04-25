Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of breaking Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, stated that the Head of State was holding political gatherings, failing to adhere to guidelines that he had issued to the country in March 2021.

“So Uhuru bans all political meetings and public gatherings of whatever nature in the 5 counties (Nairobi included), then hosts a political gathering and posts it on his official page for all to see?” Kihika asked.

The president met a cross-section of Maa Community leaders led by Environment CS Keriako Tobiko on Friday, April 23.

Uhuru and the leaders, who included elders, women, and youth representatives, discussed issues affecting the progress of the Maa Community, among them its rich culture.

From the photos, all attendees followed Covid-19 protocols including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The leaders expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the support the community was receiving from the Government including several development projects in their areas.

Some of the other leaders who attended the meeting are; Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli, his Planning counterpart Saitoti Torome and Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta.

In March, the president banned all forms of political public gatherings in the country for 30 days.

Uhuru directed the police to strictly enforce the order regardless of the social status of individuals.

