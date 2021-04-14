Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is under instruction from his supporters in Central Kenya not to team up with ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In fact, leaders from the Mt. Kenya region have started lobbying for former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, to be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 General Election in order to lock out Raila completely from their power matrix.

Politicians drawn from the National Assembly, Senate, and influential grassroots leaders have been meeting to strategize on how to rally the vote-rich region behind Kiunjuri in order to make him a formidable candidate to be Ruto’s running mate

The meetings have been taking place in Nairobi, Nyeri, and Kiunjuri’s hometown.

This comes as political realignments gather steam with just 16 months left to the General Election.

There have been speculations that Ruto and Raila are in talks to form a coalition ahead of next year’s polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

