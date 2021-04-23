Friday, April 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA Party has announced its next move barely a week after Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju wrote to the registrar of political parties seeking to end their coalition agreement with UDA.

In its official statement by the party’s Secretary-General Veronica Maina, UDA fired its first salvo on the matter, giving measures it will take.

She noted that UDA members holding positions in Jubilee shall continue to do so as they seek solutions to the ongoing standoff.

“The relevant organs of the coalition parties shall undertake the appropriate arbitration process in a bid to resolve the dispute and update you of the outcome thereof.”

“Meantime, all parliamentarians holding office pursuant to the coalition agreement and in particular, the deputy majority leader Senator Fatuma Dullo should continue holding office until such a time as the disputes arbitration panel shall determine the fate of the coalition,” the statement read in part.

Tuju recently wrote to the registrar on its intention to dissolve their coalition pact with UDA, then Party of Development and Reforms (PDR) which has transformed to UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST