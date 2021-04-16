Friday, April 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has opened up on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s betrayal ahead of the next year’s general election.

This follows the recent political developments where Uhuru seems to be leaning towards former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi of ANC as opposed to Ruto.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto stated that contrary to people’s perceptions, he did not give Uhuru to support him.

According to Ruto, he holds no grudge against the president for choosing to work with his competitors.

He noted that Uhuru is a man of well-balanced opinion as he is entitled to choose whoever he wants to work with in government.

“I never gave him conditions to support him.”

“He’s the one who said 10 for him and 10 for me.”

“I never said that. He’s an adult who has the freedom to change his mind.”

“We’ll continue being friends whether he supports me or not; we’ve been together from KANU days, International Criminal Court cases, and ran government together.”

“After all, it’s Kenyans who will elect the next president.”

“The next president will not be appointed,” Ruto stated.

He noted that since the handshake with Raila, everything about Uhuru changed but he doesn’t regret his achievement.

“The style changed, and it is the prerogative of the president being the boss…Because of the change of style, priorities changed.”

“Big Four Agenda slowed down. My space was taken up by other people… It became urgent to change the constitution.”

