Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed reports of ongoing talks between him and ODM leader Raila Odinga to forge a pre-election deal.

In a statement on Monday, Ruto’s office said the DP has neither met Raila’s emissaries nor sent people to negotiate any political deal.

According to Ruto’s director of communication Emmanuel Talam, the meeting between Ruto and Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy party leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, had nothing to do with Raila or their alleged coalition.

“I can tell you without any fear or doubt that there are no talks about 2022 between the Deputy President and the former Prime Minister.”

“If and when they happen, they will be made public,” Talam stated, terming the alleged coalition talks creation of the media.

Allies of the DP from Mt Kenya have also rubbished any such coalition, saying Ruto and Raila were ideologically incompatible.

Ruto and Oparanya met at Mahali Mzuri camp at the heart of the vast Masai Mara National Reserve last week sparking speculations of a possible deal with Raila ahead of 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

