Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has today hosted KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s elder brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, at his Karen home.

This comes as the political alignments continue to take shape ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The meeting also comes amidst speculations of ongoing coalition talks between Raila and Deputy President William Ruto to face the One Kenya Alliance which Uhuru is seemingly endorsing.

However, according to Gideon Moi, the visit was just to check on Raila after recovering from Covid-19 which he contracted last month.

“I am deeply impressed by The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga’s quick and steady recovery; a clear indication of his resilience even in the face of adversity.”

“We wish him good health, long life and boundless joy as one of our country’s foremost patriots,” Moi said.

Rail announced that he was Covid-free two weeks ago.

Gideon Moi’s KANU is among the four parties that have come together to form the One Kenya Alliance.

Other party members of One Kenya Alliance include Wiper Kenya led by Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC of Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

