Monday, April 5, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has hinted at working with Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to Mudavadi, having Raila on board will help the One Kenya Alliance bring a fresh twist to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession politics.

One Kenya Alliance brings together Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, and Kalonzo Musyoka who had all accused Raila of betrayal. Gideon Moi is also a member of the team.

The report also noted that there was a plot by the state to isolate Raila.

This comes even as there are reports that Deputy President William Ruto is wooing Raila to his side, an arrangement that may not go down well with the DP’s allies in Mt. Kenya.

Led by Wangui Ngirici, Ruto’s allies are opposed to the alliance, saying it would be marred by mistrust and hide-and-seek games.

“If Ruto decides to work with Raila, I can assure that the Mt. Kenya MPs supporting Ruto will abandon him.”

“We cannot submit to such a formation,” Wangui said.

